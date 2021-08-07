National Handloom Day: PM Modi, Historical Connection And Heritage

PM Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day on August 7, 2015

The National Handloom Day is observed on August 7 every year in India. On this day, the government and other organisations honour the handloom weaving community for their immense contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. The day also marks India's reaffirmation of protecting its glorious handloom heritage and empowering weavers and workers with greater opportunities to ensure livelihoods. To celebrate the day, the Ministry of Textile will organise a function in New Delhi's Convention Centre.

Ministry of Textiles cordially invites you to celebrate the Virtual edition of the 7th National Handloom Day. Support the local weavers & propagate strength of our Handlooms by buying at least one handloom item and share it with #MyHandloomMyPride@PiyushGoyal@DarshanaJardoshpic.twitter.com/PiVN2FoyPq — Ministry of Textiles (@TexMinIndia) August 7, 2021

Why Is National Handloom Day Celebrated?

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day. Today marks the seventh year that the country will celebrate National Handloom Day.

Not only does the day celebrate India's rich handloom heritage but also commemorates a significant historical event. On August 7, 1905, the Swadeshi Movement -- one of the several movements in India's freedom struggle -- was launched in Calcutta Town Hall, a demonstration against the British government's decision to partition Bengal. Besides, the movement focused on reviving domestic production, encouraging indigenous industries and the spirit of Swadeshi. A large number of handloom weavers took part in the movement.

The Last Six Years:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first National Handloom Day on August 7, 2015, in Chennai. While Delhi is hosting this year's function, similar events have been organised in Varanasi, Guwahati, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar in the last few years. On Friday, August 6, the Ministry of Textile said that the government is taking measures to ensure sustainable development of the handloom sector, empowering handloom weavers and workers financially, and instilling pride in their exquisite craftsmanship.

It further said that three Handloom Craft Villages at Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala; Mohpara Village, District Golaghat, Assam; and Kanihama, Budgam, Srinagar, are being established in collaboration with the respective State governments. The objective of having these villages is to ensure attraction for the domestic and international tourists and to promote the well-known handloom and handicraft products of the region.