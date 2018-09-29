National Flag Seen Upside Down At BJP Rally In Jammu, Complaint Filed

The police said they are looking into whether national flag was showed upside down in Kathua

The national flag was allegedly displayed upside down during a rally led by a senior BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua town, following which a First Information Report or FIR was filed, the police said today.

Local resident Vinod Nijhawan in the police complaint said the national flag was shown upside down during a rally led by BJP leader Rajiv Jasrotia and the party's local body poll candidate BJP member Rahul Dev Sharma, the officer said.

Mr Jasrotia, a BJP legislator from Kathua, had accompanied Mr Sharma in a procession from his Shiv Nagar home to file nomination for ward number 19 on Thursday for the urban local body election.

Mr Jasrotia gave a video clip purportedly showing a person, behind the BJP legislator, holding the national flag upside down during the rally that covered a distance of over 2 km, the police officer said.

In his complaint, Mr Nijhawan said the act was "very heinous" and hurts the "sentiments of the patriotic citizens of India".

The police said they are looking into the matter.