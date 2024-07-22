National Flag Day 2024: The Tricolour's History And Significance

The use of the Tricolour is governed by the Flag Code of India.

India's National Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian national flag on July 22, 1947, by the Constituent Assembly, a few days before the country attained Independence from the British on August 15, 1947. This day is significant as it honours the symbol of India's unity, integrity and sovereignty, according to government website Know India.

Design and symbolism of the flag

The Indian national flag, known as the "Tiranga", features three horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is saffron (kesaria), representing courage and sacrifice. The middle stripe is white, symbolising peace and truth, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra (wheel) at its centre, which signifies the eternal wheel of law. The bottom stripe is green, denoting growth and auspiciousness. The flag's proportions are in the ratio of 2:3 and the Ashoka Chakra has 24 spokes, representing continuous progress.

Historical context

The flag's design, adopted just weeks before India's Independence, was chosen to replace the earlier version. The Ashoka Chakra replaced the spinning wheel, or "Charkha," which was a symbol of self-reliance and resistance during the freedom struggle. This change was suggested by Badr-ud-Din Tyabji and endorsed by Mahatma Gandhi.

The Flag Code of India

The Flag Code of India was modified in 2002, allowing citizens to display and use of the national flag on any day and not just National days as was the case earlier, but with respect and dignity. Citizens are permitted to fly the flag throughout the year, provided they adhere to the guidelines, which include hoisting the flag between sunrise and sunset unless adequately illuminated at night.

Significance and observance

National Flag Day is not only a day to honour the flag but also an opportunity to reflect on the values and sacrifices associated with India's freedom struggle. Schools, government institutions and various organizations often hold ceremonies to pay tribute to the national symbol and educate citizens about its importance.

India's National Flag Day reminds every Indian of their collective identity and the ideals that the flag embodies. It serves as a powerful symbol of the country's rich heritage and ongoing journey towards progress and unity.