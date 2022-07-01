National Doctors' Day 2022: Date, History, Theme, And Wishes

The theme for National Doctors' Day 2022 is "Family Doctors on the Front Line." (Representational)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) observes National Doctors' Day on July 1. The day highlights the contributions of doctors to the society - the fact that they work round the clock to keep a check on their patients.

History

Apart from saluting the doctors for their contributions, National Doctors' Day also marks the birth and death anniversary of physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. In case you weren't aware, Dr BC Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962, at the age of 80.

National Doctors' Day 2022 Theme

The theme for National Doctors' Day 2022 is “Family Doctors on the Front Line."

