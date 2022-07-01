National Doctors' Day 2022: Date, History, Theme, And Wishes

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) observes National Doctors' Day on July 1. The day highlights the contributions of doctors to the society - the fact that they work round the clock to keep a check on their patients.
History
Apart from saluting the doctors for their contributions, National Doctors' Day also marks the birth and death anniversary of physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. In case you weren't aware, Dr BC Roy was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date in 1962, at the age of 80.
National Doctors' Day 2022 Theme
The theme for National Doctors' Day 2022 is “Family Doctors on the Front Line."
National Doctors' Day Wishes
- Happy Doctor's day to all the doctors! Thanks for your service and everything you do to save lives
- Happy Doctor's Day. I wish that your days turn out to be as healthy and wonderful as you do for your patients
- There are many sacrifices and lots of hard work going into becoming a successful doctor. Wishing a very Happy Doctor's Day to one such wonderful doctor
- You feel much better when you know that you have a good doctor to take care of your health. To one such doctor, I wish you a Happy Doctor's Day
- Being a doctor brings you many new challenges every day and one such challenge is to keep fighting for the health of your patients. Warm wishes on Doctor's Day.
- Sending you best wishes from deep down my heart. Your smile heals half of my sickness! Keep it up and hope you do more progress in the future.