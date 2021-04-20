Civil Service Day 2021: Significance & Quotes Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

National Civil Service Day is marked on April 22 every year

National Civil Service Day 2021: Every year April 21 is marked as National Civil Service Day. It is a day to appreciate the tremendous work done by officers engaged in public administration, in various departments of the central and state governments. On National Civil Service Day, the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are also presented. Come rain or storm, the civil servants including IAS, IPS, IFS and others are out there taking care of the needs of local people and ensuring smooth availability of goods and services.

Significance and history of National Civil Service Day

Men and women who work selflessly in public adminnistration, are referred to as civil servants. Do you know why National Civil Service Day is celebrated on April 21? The Government of India chose April 21 as the National Civil Service Day as on this day the country's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the newly appointed Administrative Services Officers in 1947. The historic occasion took place at the Metcalf House in Delhi. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had referred to the administrative officers as the ''steel frame of India'' or in other words the backbone of the country's administration. Sardar Patel, in his special address, laid out the golden rules and principles of good governance for the civil servants.

National Civil Service Day: Memorable quotes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel