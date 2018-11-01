Netas Line Up At 95-Year-Old Rajasthan Astrologer's Ahead Of State Polls

Nathulal Vyas shot to national fame after advising former President Pratibha Patil.

As assembly elections draw closer in several states, political contenders from various parties are flocking to a small village about 20 kilometres from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, to seek advice from a celebrity astrologer.

Nathulal Vyas, who lives in a village called Karoi, is an expert in Bhrigu Sahita, a Sanskrit astrological treatise.

Karoi has built a reputation as a 'Jyotish Nagri' (city of astrologers) because of a large number of people practicing astrology as a profession in the area.

Political leaders, especially from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, who are seeking party tickets for the upcoming polls are paying regular visits to Mr Vyas.

The 95-year-old astrologer shot to fame after former president Pratibha Patil, along with her husband Dev Singh Patel, flew down to consult him.

Mr Vyas had predicted that she will hold the highest office of the country. Later, after becoming President, Ms Patil invited him to attend the oath ceremony.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh politician Amar Singh and Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani are among the well-known people to have sought advice from the astrologer.

Elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of 230 constituencies. The poll is seen as a tough battle between the ruling BJP and the Indian National Congress.

In Rajasthan, the elections are slated to be held on December 7 for 200 seats in a single phase. In the last elections in 2013, BJP had won a majority and Vasundhara Raje was appointed as the Chief Minister.

The high stakes political battle will conclude on December 11, with counting of votes for both the states.