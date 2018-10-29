India Becoming Hub Of Electronics, Auto Manufacturing, Says PM: Live Updates

PM Modi In Japan: This is his second and final day of visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his second day of the Japan visit by addressing the Indian community in Tokyo. Yesterday, PM Modi spent eight hours at the scenic Yamanashi at his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe's holiday home, before taking the express train to Tokyo this evening. The two Prime Ministers held informal talks over lunch and a private dinner and also visited Japan's largest facility for building industrial robots.

After addressing the Indian community, PM Modi will attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, where the two nations are expected to deepen their strategic ties and build synergy across various fields.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's second day in Japan: