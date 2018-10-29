India Becoming Hub Of Electronics, Auto Manufacturing, Says PM: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his second day of the Japan visit by addressing the Indian community in Tokyo. Yesterday, PM Modi spent eight hours at the scenic Yamanashi at his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe's holiday home, before taking the express train to Tokyo this evening. The two Prime Ministers held informal talks over lunch and a private dinner and also visited Japan's largest facility for building industrial robots.
After addressing the Indian community, PM Modi will attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, where the two nations are expected to deepen their strategic ties and build synergy across various fields.
Here are the live updates on PM Modi's second day in Japan:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian community in Japan for taking 'brand India' to new heights by introducing cricket, Indian food and culture to the island nation, which has long worked with India in several sectors such as infrastructure, auto and technology.
- India is going through a massive transformative phase today.
- The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity.
- The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today.
- Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure.
- Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 Cr mobile phones are active in India, 1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink.
- This data is becoming the tool for service delivery
- Make in India has emerged as global brand today.
- We're manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world.
- India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing.
- We're rapidly moving towards being number one in mobile phones manufacturing
- Last year our scientists created a record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously.
- We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at a very low expense.
- India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022.
- It'll be Indian in all ways and ones traveling in it, will also be an Indian
- We celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary every year, but this time we will grab the attention of the entire world.
- In Gujarat, which is also Sardar Patel's birth place, we are building the tallest statue (his) in the world.
The bowls were crafted by master artisan Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh of Gujarat's Khambhat region, which is known for its practice of stone craft since generations and is also a leading hub for exports of stone products from India.
- After luncheon, both prime ministers visited the FANUC industrial facility, which specialises in automation.
- Later in the evening, Japan PM Abe in a special gesture hosted PM Modi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi for a private dinner.
- It was the first time Japan PM Abe had invited a foreign political leader to his holiday home in the village of Narusawa in the prefecture.
- PM Modi, who arrived in Japan last evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival and the first day of his visit was characterised by special gestures and warmth.
- PM was affectionately received by Japan PM Abe on his arrival at the Hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo.
- The two-day summit beginning Sunday seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.