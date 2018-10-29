India Becoming Hub Of Electronics, Auto Manufacturing, Says PM: Live Updates

PM Modi in Japan: In Tokyo, Prime Minister and Japan PM Shinzo Abe will hold a formal summit, during which economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral security is expected to be high on the agenda.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 29, 2018 07:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Becoming Hub Of Electronics, Auto Manufacturing, Says PM: Live Updates

PM Modi In Japan: This is his second and final day of visit.

Tokyo/New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his second day of the Japan visit by addressing the Indian community in Tokyo. Yesterday, PM Modi spent eight hours at the scenic Yamanashi at his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe's holiday home, before taking the express train to Tokyo this evening. The two Prime Ministers held informal talks over lunch and a private dinner and also visited Japan's largest facility for building industrial robots.

After addressing the Indian community, PM Modi will attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, where the two nations are expected to deepen their strategic ties and build synergy across various fields.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's second day in Japan:


Oct 29, 2018
07:23 (IST)
"You're Like Diwali Lamps Spreading Light": PM Modi To Indians In Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian community in Japan for taking 'brand India' to new heights by introducing cricket, Indian food and culture to the island nation, which has long worked with India in several sectors such as infrastructure, auto and technology.

'You're Like Diwali Lamps Spreading Light': PM Modi To Indians In Japan

Oct 29, 2018
07:22 (IST)


PM Modi interacting with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists.
Oct 29, 2018
06:45 (IST)


PM Modi addresses the Indian community in Japan:
  • India is going through a massive transformative phase today.
  • The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity.
  • The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today.
  • Today India is making tremendous progress in field of digital infrastructure.
  • Broadband connectivity is reaching villages, over 100 Cr mobile phones are active in India, 1 GB is cheaper than a small bottle of cold drink.
  • This data is becoming the tool for service delivery
  • Make in India has emerged as global brand today.
  • We're manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world.
  • India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing.
  • We're rapidly moving towards being number one in mobile phones manufacturing
  • Last year our scientists created a record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously.
  • We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at a very low expense.
  • India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022.
  • It'll be Indian in all ways and ones traveling in it, will also be an Indian
  • We celebrate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary every year, but this time we will grab the attention of the entire world. 
  • In Gujarat, which is also Sardar Patel's birth place, we are building the tallest statue (his) in the world.
Oct 29, 2018
06:40 (IST)
The two leaders have had lunches and dinners over the last four years but this time, they got around to something that they seemed to have missed during their past meals together - chopsticks. PM Modi received chopsticks lessons on his third visit to Japan as prime minster. His instructor was Mr Abe, who called PM Modi one of his "most dependable friends" and hosted him at his holiday home in the village of Narusawa, Yamanashi.
Oct 29, 2018
06:37 (IST)
2g2eb2n

A Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan with traditional work was also presented, an official said.

Hand-woven by the master weavers of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, the dhurrie designs show the diversity of possibilities available -- from a symmetrical repeating geometric tessellation in one, to stylistic floral motifs arranged around the classical medallion pattern in another.
Oct 29, 2018
06:36 (IST)
PM Modi Gifts Handcrafted Stone Bowl, Dhurries To Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan.

The bowls were crafted by master artisan Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh of Gujarat's Khambhat region, which is known for its practice of stone craft since generations and is also a leading hub for exports of stone products from India.

Oct 29, 2018
06:35 (IST)

In Japan, PM Modi Gets A Grand Welcome - And Chopsticks Lessons

  • After luncheon, both prime ministers visited the FANUC industrial facility, which specialises in automation.
  • Later in the evening, Japan PM Abe in a special gesture hosted PM Modi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi for a private dinner.
  • It was the first time Japan PM Abe had invited a foreign political leader to his holiday home in the village of Narusawa in the prefecture.
Oct 29, 2018
06:33 (IST)
  • PM Modi, who arrived in Japan last evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival and the first day of his visit was characterised by special gestures and warmth.
  • PM was affectionately received by Japan PM Abe on his arrival at the Hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo.
  • The two-day summit beginning Sunday seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

No more content
Comments

Trending

PM In TokyoPM Modi In JapanPM Modi Addresses Indian Community

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................