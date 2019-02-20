Tributes Pour In For Renowed Hindi Author Namvar Singh

Namvar Singh was also a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Renowned Hindi author and critic Namvar Singh died in New Delhi last night at the age of 92. Tributes poured in today for the celebrated author who was also the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award. "Through criticism, he gave Hindi literature a new direction. Namvar ji's death is an irreparable loss to the world of literature. May God give peace to the departed soul," Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"Humble tributes to Namvar Singh who took criticism of Hindi literature to new heights," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"He established a new paradigm of Hindi literature and created new idioms," Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted remembering the author, adding that Namvar Singh's death was a "personal loss" to him. "Despite having disagreements over ideas, he knew how to give people respect. His death is an irreparable loss for the world of Hindi literature and our society," the Union Minister added.

Namvar Singh died on Tuesday night at 11.51 pm at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science, sources in the family said. His cremation will take place at the Lodi crematorium in the capital today afternoon.

Ashutosh, a columnist and author, said, "There was no one and will be no other like Namvar ji. Such a huge personality in Hindi. I cannot believe that he has passed away."

"Dr Namvar Singh had a very special place in the world of literature. Even after his death, his work and contribution will continue to inspire several generations to come," Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

Born in Varanasi in July 1926, Namvar Singh completed his PhD from Banaras Hindu University where he also started his teaching career. He was the first chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre of Indian Languages. Considered a living legend of Hindi literature, Namvar Singh has authored over a dozen works.

Namvar Singh had received the Sahitya Akademi award for literary criticism in 1971 for his work 'Kavita Ke Naye Pratiman'.