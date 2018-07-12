6 Arrested In Assam After Man Lynched For Objecting To Bursting Of Cracker

The victim, identified as Jatin Das, died when a group of 10 to 12 people beat him up (Representational)

Six people were arrested on Wednesday after a man was beaten to death in Assam's Nalbari district when he objected to bursting of crackers at a wedding.

A couple's nuptials turned into a nightmare on Tuesday night when the 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of drunken people for asking them not to burst crackers outside.

The incident took place outside a marriage venue at Ghurathal village in Mukalmua area of the district.

The victim, identified as Jatin Das died when the group of ten to 12 people beat him up following an altercation over bursting crackers.

According to police sources, the men belonging to the bride's family started bursting firecrackers outside the venue around 11 pm, minutes before the arrival of the groom.

The victim, who was taking a stroll after finishing his dinner, entered into an altercation with the men after they allegedly threw crackers at him.

Following the altercation, the group of men reportedly chased Jatin Das and beat him to death.

Police and CRPF personnel were deployed at the area following the incident. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, the groom has called off the wedding, which has also created tension in the area.