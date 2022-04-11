Nagaland Legislators In Delhi Today, Peace Process On Agenda

Nagaland Peace Process: Delegation of legislators from Nagaland are in Delhi today.

A delegation of legislators from Nagaland will reach Delhi today to meet Union ministers and leaders of different political parties prodding them on the Nagaland peace accord, seeking a solution the vexed political issue soon.

The decision to send the core committee comprising at least 15 MLAs was taken on Saturday at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of the assembly on Naga political issue chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman TR Zeliang, co-convenor of the committee, was also present in the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Neiba Kronu, who is the member secretary of the committee, said that the meeting was also attended by the two MPs from the state.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of the Parliamentary Committee since its formation in June last year.

The Parliamentary Committee has been holding consultative meetings with the tribal bodies and civil societies in the state to actively facilitate the Naga peace process, while also appealing to the negotiating groups to come together for a solution that is honourable, acceptable and transparent.

The Centre has been holding negotiations to find a solution to the Naga issue with NSCN(IM) since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015.