Lokayukta Orders Probe Against Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister For 'Misuse Of Power'

Last year, Y Patton allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct during Lok Sabha polls

The Nagaland Lokayukta has ordered a preliminary inquiry against Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton following a petition alleging "abuse of power".

The petition, filed by former student leader Vicca S Aye, claims that Mr Patton had offered to help the candidates of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) get through the interview stage.

The complainant further said that Mr Patton, serving as Nagaland Home Minister for seven years now, was involved in "rampant abuse of administrative discretion" and "favouritism" and interfered with the normal functioning of the police department. Mr Aye further said that 1,135 appointments in the department were made "without advertising the said post".

Undertaking the "allegations against the high public functionary", the Nagaland Lokayukta advised the state government to properly verify the facts during the probe as the ruling "may have a cascade effect on the existence of state government," said the order copy, available with the NDTV.

The inquiry against the deputy chief minister will be headed by the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Invoking Nagaland Lokayukta Act 2017, the Lokayukta has also directed the Nagaland Police to "ensure the protection of the complainant who comes in the category of 'Whistle Blower'".

If the police fail to protect Mr Aye, Lokayukta can take necessary legal actions against the responsible authority.

Last year, Mr Patton made headlines, after his video went viral which showed him allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Lok Sabha elections.