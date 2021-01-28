Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy Dies At 57

Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy died on Thursday evening at his residence in Kohima after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 57 and survived by wife and four children. Mr Toy, a 1989-batch IAS officer, took charge as the chief secretary of Nagaland in March 2018.

He was diagnosed with a liver problem in mid-2020 and was under constant medication. He was also flown to the US for medical treatment but returned without much improvement, family sources said.

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang condoled the death.

The IAS Association of Nagaland and other tribal organisations also expressed their grief.

In his tribute, the governor said that Nagaland has lost an able administrator and one of the finest human beings.

"Extremely sad and shocked to know that Temjen is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to the family to bear with this devastating tragedy," the official handle of Raj Bhavan tweeted.

The chief minister said that his demise is a huge loss for the Government of Nagaland and for the Nagas as a whole.

"I am extremely saddened at the passing away of Temjen Toy, Chief Secretary of Nagaland. He was a humble, upright and dedicated government servant," Mr Rio tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)