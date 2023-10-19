Naga Sadhu Strangled Inside Temple At Ayodhya, Accused Missing: Cops

A deep mark was visible on the Naga Sadhu's throat, police said.

A 44-year-old Naga Sadhu, Ram Sahare Das, was strangled to death in the Hanumangarhi temple complex in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, Mr Das's disciple, Durbal Das, discovered his lifeless body in his room at the ashram late on Wednesday evening. A deep mark was visible on Mr Das's throat, police said.

Police and forensic experts arrived quickly at the scene and began their investigation. They are searching for Umesh Shukla, son of Rishabh Shukla, who lives in the same complex and is considered a suspect. Mr Shukla is currently on the run.

The CCTV cameras installed in the temple premises were also found switched off. This is the second incident at Hanumangarhi within a month. A few days ago, a Naga Sadhu died by suicide in the same area.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive for the murder. However, they are investigating all possible angles, including personal rivalry and robbery.