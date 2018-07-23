Mysuru Woman Who Went Missing 2 Years Ago To Be Brought To Karnataka

CM HD Kumaraswamy has told officials to provide shelter and treatment to Saraswathi, 40

The Karnataka government will bring back a 40-year-old woman from Mysuru, who has been undergoing treatment at a rehab hospital in Shimla, an official statement said late on Monday.

"Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on being alerted about the stranded woman directed Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar to make necessary arrangements to bring her back to the state," a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The local media had reported that Saraswathi, 40, from Makanahalli village in Mysuru district, went missing two years ago when she came to Bengaluru to work in a garment factory.

She reportedly reached Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and was later admitted to the Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation in Shimla for treatment in June 2016.

"She could not contact her family facing language issues in Himachal and was unable to recall how she reached there," the statement added.

The chief minister has directed the Mysuru deputy commissioner to provide treatment and shelter on her return to the state.