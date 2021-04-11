Mysuru Library Allegedly Set On Fire, Social Media Crowdfunds To Rebuild

Syed Issaq is determined to build the library again

A public library maintained by a 62-year-old wage labourer in Mysuru was allegedly set on fire by unknown people on Friday.

The library, run by Syed Issaq, had over 11,000 books, mostly in Kannada.

"This public library had at least 11,000 books and has been functional since 2011. There were books and papers of all religions. Everything has been burnt down and destroyed," Mr Issaq told NDTV.

Following the incident, Mr Issaq filed a complaint with the police, alleging the fire may have been set by those who are against the Kannada language.

"Those who hate or dislike Kannada did this... There should be a library here. The education facility is very poor in this area," he said.

On hearing about the fire, people on social media have so far raised Rs 13 lakh to help Mr Issaq, who is determined to build the library again.

"Whatever happens, happens for good. Education is necessary here. Abdul Kalam had once said, 'One best book is equal to 100 good friends'. You make friends with 100 people they will betray you, but a book will never betray you," he said.