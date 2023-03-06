85-Year-Old Man Wills Rs 1.5 Crore Property To UP Government. Here's Why

85-year-old has willed his land to the state government

An 85-year-old man upset over being abandoned by his children has willed his property worth Rs 1.5 crore to the Uttar Pradesh government. Nathu Singh has donated his body to a medical college and said that his son and four daughters should not be allowed to attend his last rites.

A resident of Muzaffarnagar, Nathu Singh owns a house and land worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has a son, who works as a school teacher and lives in Saharanpur, and four daughters -- all married.

Following his wife's death, the elderly man had been living alone. About seven months back, he moved to an old-age home in his village.

The 85-year-old, heartbroken because nobody from his large family comes to meet him, willed his land to the state government, asking them to build a hospital or a school there after his death.

Speaking to The Times Of India, the octogenarian said, "At this age, I should have lived with my son and daughter-in-law but they did not treat me well. That is why I made up my mind to transfer the property."

The will also says that he has decided to donate his body for use in research and academic work.

While Mr Singh's family members have not come forward yet, the manager of the old-age home, Rekha Singh, said no one has visited the old man since he started staying there about six months back. She said he was very upset and was adamant on willing his property to the state.

The sub-registrar of the area said they have received Mr Singh's affidavit and that it will come into force after his death, The Times Of India reported.