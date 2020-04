Muslims Perform Last Rites Of Hindu Man In Bengal Village Amid Lockdown

The man's relatives couldn't come for the cremation because of the lockdown (Representational)

The body was kept on a decorated platform made of bamboo. They lifted the platform and started on foot along the village roads of Malda district at night for the cremation ghat which is around 15 km away.

The face mask wearing pall-bearers who were Muslims chanted the customary "bolo Hari, Hari bol" and "Ram naam satya hai", as they carried the body of 90-year-old Binay Saha.

They are friends and neighbours of Kamal and Shyamal, sons of Binay Saha, who live in Bengal's Loyaitola village.

The Sahas are the only Hindus of Loyaitola where the other 100 odd families are Muslims.

"Our father died of old-age. We were anxious about how to cremate him during the lockdown. None of our relatives would be able to come. Actually, we should not have worried. Our neighbours came forward and everything was carried out smoothly," said Shyamal Saha.

The Sahas are staying in the village for the past 20 years, said Saddam Sheikh who is their immediate neighbour.

"I was the first to know about his death on Tuesday. We (Muslims of the village) are neighbours and carried out our duty. No religion is greater than humanity," Mr Sheikh said.

Panchayat Pradhan Razia Bibi said, "Irrespective of our faith, we stay together."