Muslim Man's Murder In Rajasthan A Criminal Incident, Not 'Love Jihad': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today sought to see the burning to death of a Muslim labourer in Rajasthan earlier this week as a "criminal incident" and not as a case of "love jihad" as was being alleged.The minority affairs minister also, without naming anyone, said that some "sick" people were allegedly trying to disturb the communal harmony in society. He said a crime should not be clubbed with religion. Mr Naqvi, however, stressed people allegedly doing so will not succeed in their "nefarious designs".Mr Naqvi, who chaired a meeting of the general body of Maulana Azad Education Foundation here, also said that short- term certificate courses of 'GST facilitator' and 'sanitary supervisor' have been providing employment opportunities to a "large number" of youth from minority communities."It is an unfortunate incident. We should not club crime with religion and treat criminal incidents as criminal incidents only. The state government has already taken strict action against the guilty," Mr Naqvi said, when asked about the alleged "love jihad" incident.He added, "Some sick people are trying to disturb the communal harmony in society. But they will not succeed in their nefarious designs."A 48-year-old Muslim labourer, from West Bengal, was hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand earlier this week, leading the police to arrest the killer, seen raving against "love jihad" while torching Mohammad Afrazul in videos of the incident shared on social media.The accused, identified as Shambu Lal Raigar, is seen in the videos ranting against "love jihad", the term used by right-wing groups who accuse Muslim men of drawing Hindu women into relationships and converting them.