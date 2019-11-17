Muslim Law Board Wants Review Of Ayodhya Verdict, Petition Within A Month

Most litigants also want review petition, the law board has said (File)

The Supreme Court will be requested to review its landmark verdict in the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute case, the Muslim Personal Law Board said today, announcing that a review petition will be filed within a month.

"We cannot accept any land in lieu of the masjid," the Law Board said today, referring to the top court's decision to hand the disputed 2.77 acres for a temple and its order to grant 5 acres of land for a mosque at a prominent location in Ayodhya.

The land has been granted to the Sunni Wakf Board, which has said it is not going to challenge the court's decision. The Wakf Board said it doesn't want to "open a closed chapter" as such a move will lead to tensions.

"Most litigants want review petition, said the Law Board, which was not a party in the case but helped litigants financially and legally. Jamiat Ulema-i Hind, a prominent petitioner in case, has said it is in favour of a review petition. Three litigants have already been identified, who would file the review petition, sources said.

The Wakf Board, however, is yet to take a call on accepting any land for a mosque. Under the Shariat laws, a mosque cannot be exchanged for money or land.

