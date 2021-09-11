Mumbai Woman, Raped And Tortured With Iron Rod, Dies In Hospital

The woman was found lying by the side of the road in a pool of blood

The 34-year-old woman raped and brutalised inside a stationary tempo in suburban Mumbai's Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday has died while being treated at a local hospital.

In a vile attack that bore a disturbing similarity to the assault on a young medical student in Delhi in 2012, the woman was sexually assaulted and tortured - an iron rod was inserted into her body.

A team of police officers - alerted after the control room received an emergency call at 3.30 am on Friday - found her lying in a pool of blood on Khairani Road.

Day time visuals from the area show a busy main road, with more than a moderate amount of traffic buzzing up and down. Disturbing CCTV footage has also been secured by the police; grainy visuals seem to show a man standing over what looks like body lying on the ground.

The caller told the police a woman was being beaten by a man, news agency PTI said.

She was rushed to the government-run Rajawadi Hospital.

A PTI report said preliminary inquiries found bloodstains inside the tempo, which was parked by the roadside during the assault.

One accused - 45-year-old Mohan Chouhan - has been arrested, PTI said, adding that he had been arrested under charges of rape and attempt to murder.

Now that the woman has died, the charges will be revised to murder.

Mumbai Police are expected to hold a press conference at 3 pm.

With input from PTI