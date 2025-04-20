Mumbai Woman Harassed By Shirtless Man During Auto Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai

A shirtless man who appeared to be mentally unstable harassed a female passenger during her drive back home in an autorickshaw in Bandra area of Mumbai.

The woman recorded the video of the incident which occurred Saturday night and posted it on X handle, drawing the attention of Mumbai Police.

The video clip shows the man screaming at the woman and spitting while walking on the pavement.

The man had approached the female passenger of the autorickshaw asking for food, but she ignored him.

On Sunday morning, the woman shared her ordeal on the Mumbai Police's X account.

Later, the city police replied to her post, saying, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM".

The woman sent the requested details on a personal chat window and thanked the police for support.

