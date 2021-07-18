Mumbai Rains Updates: 15 Killed As Heavy Rains Cause Landslide In Mumbai's Chembur, Several Feared Trapped

Mumbai Rains: Many killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar

At least 15 people have died after they got buried under the rubble of their home due to landslides in Mumbai's Chembur area following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning.

Fifteen people have been rescued so far from Chembur's Bharat Nagar area, officials said, adding that those injured have been moved to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Rescue operation is still on in both these areas as more people are feared to be trapped, the official said.

Here are the Updates on Mumbai Rain:

Jul 18, 2021 09:01 (IST) Mumbai will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Jul 18, 2021 08:56 (IST) As of 3 am, rainfall measured by IMD. Some places have crossed 200 mm now.

Mumbai has faced an extremely intense system of precipitation accompanied by thundering. The @mybmc pumps are operational & officers are on ground.



Call 1916 for support please. pic.twitter.com/iL75RXdT6Q - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 17, 2021

Jul 18, 2021 08:48 (IST) Mumbai Rain Updates: Suburban Train Services Suspended Due To Water Logging



The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to water logging in the tracks due to the overnight downpour.



Jul 18, 2021 08:42 (IST) Visuals from news agency ANI showed cars being swept away by the undercurrents in Borivali east area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K - ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Jul 18, 2021 08:39 (IST) Maharashtra | Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai's Chembur). 10 bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of NDRF personnel. At least 7 more people are feared trapped: NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh pic.twitter.com/8o2B8ah7R8 - ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Jul 18, 2021 08:27 (IST) Mumbai Rain: 10 Die As Heavy Rain Hits Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped After Landslides



At least ten people have died after they got buried under the rubble of their home in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning.

Jul 18, 2021 08:23 (IST) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said. Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall.

Jul 18, 2021 08:18 (IST) Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC



Rescue operation is underway pic.twitter.com/Kw0WjI7iw4 - ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Jul 18, 2021 08:12 (IST) Maharashtra: Local train services affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai.