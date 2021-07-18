Mumbai Rains Updates: 15 Killed As Heavy Rains Cause Landslide In Mumbai's Chembur, Several Feared Trapped

At least 15 people have died after they got buried under the rubble of their home due to landslides in Mumbai's Chembur area following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning.
Fifteen people have been rescued so far from Chembur's Bharat Nagar area, officials said, adding that those injured have been moved to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Rescue operation is still on in both these areas as more people are feared to be trapped, the official said.
As of 3 am, rainfall measured by IMD. Some places have crossed 200 mm now.
Mumbai has faced an extremely intense system of precipitation accompanied by thundering. The BMC pumps are operational & officers are on ground.
Call 1916 for support please.
Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning
Maharashtra | Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai's Chembur). 10 bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of NDRF personnel. At least 7 more people are feared trapped: NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh
Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC
Rescue operation is underway