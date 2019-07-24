Mumbai Rains Live: Road, Rail Traffic Hit Due To Water-Logging After Heavy Rain

After a dry spell of 10 days, it rained through the night in Mumbai (File Image)

After a dry spell of 10 days, it rained through the night in Mumbai, leading to flooding in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the city today as well. Around 51 mm of rain was recorded in just a span of three hours till 5:30 am today, almost five times the average rainfall recorded in a day in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days. Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain:



