Mumbai Rains Live: Road, Rail Traffic Hit Due To Water-Logging After Heavy Rain

Around 51 mm of rain was recorded in just a span of three hours till 5:30 am today, almost five times the average rainfall recorded in a day in Mumbai.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 24, 2019 10:09 IST
After a dry spell of 10 days, it rained through the night in Mumbai (File Image)

New Delhi: 

After a dry spell of 10 days, it rained through the night in Mumbai, leading to flooding in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the city today as well. Around 51 mm of rain was recorded in just a span of three hours till 5:30 am today, almost five times the average rainfall recorded in a day in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days. Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain:


 


Jul 24, 2019
10:09 (IST)
Train traffic hit due to water-logging
  • Suburban train services are running on all four corridors of Central Railway but with a delay of 10 to 15 minutes. 
  • Train services are delayed on the main line between Kurla and Sion due to water logging in low lying spots of the patch.
Jul 24, 2019
10:04 (IST)
Routes of BEST buses diverted
  • As many parts of Mumbai is witnessing water-logging, routes of some BEST buses have been diverted.
Jul 24, 2019
09:55 (IST)
  • After a dry spell of 10 days, it rained through the night in Mumbai, leading to flooding in some parts of the city. 
Jul 24, 2019
09:54 (IST)
Eight injured as 3 cars collide in Mumbai due to heavy rain
  • Eight people were injured after three cars collided in Mumbai due to low visibility in heavy rain. The accident happened in west Mumbai's Andheri this morning.

