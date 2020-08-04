Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain In City Leads To Waterlogging; Red Alert For 2 Days

With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains. Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.
Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain:
#WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/q6CrJkwPiU- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
Mumbai rain updates at 3 am, 4 Aug.- K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 3, 2020
In last 3 hrs Mumbai & around recd very intense rainfall as seen from figure.
Mumbai now on RED ALERT, with possibilities of Extremely Hvy falls at isolated places. Thunder being heard for last 2 hrs & satellite, radar points to intense spells pic.twitter.com/WBziE70wRd
As per the @Indiametdept forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city & suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas#MyBMCUpdates#mumbairain- माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020
Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from Parel East.- ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/JVhEWcICvK