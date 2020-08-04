Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain In City Leads To Waterlogging; Red Alert For 2 Days

Mumbai Rain: The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.

Mumbai Rain: Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.

With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.  Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rain:

Aug 04, 2020 08:28 (IST)
Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area.
Aug 04, 2020 08:10 (IST)
Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night. The financial capital and  a few neighbouring district are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" today and tomorrow. Read Here
Aug 04, 2020 07:58 (IST)
Deputy Director General of Meteorology (IMD, Mumbai) K S Hosalikar said Mumbai on red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain.
Aug 04, 2020 07:50 (IST)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted saying, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM.
Aug 04, 2020 07:38 (IST)
Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city. More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Aug 04, 2020 07:36 (IST)
With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.

Aug 04, 2020 07:35 (IST)
With continuous rainfall all through the night people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai.
