Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain In City Leads To Waterlogging; Red Alert For 2 Days

With continuous rainfall all through the night, people in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains. Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

Aug 04, 2020 08:28 (IST) Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. #WATCH Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/q6CrJkwPiU - ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020 Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Lower Parel following incessant rainfall in the area.

Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night. The financial capital and a few neighbouring district are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" today and tomorrow. Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night. The financial capital and a few neighbouring district are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" today and tomorrow. Read Here

Aug 04, 2020 07:58 (IST) Deputy Director General of Meteorology (IMD, Mumbai) K S Hosalikar said Mumbai on red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain. Mumbai rain updates at 3 am, 4 Aug.

In last 3 hrs Mumbai & around recd very intense rainfall as seen from figure.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology (IMD, Mumbai) K S Hosalikar said Mumbai on red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain.

Aug 04, 2020 07:50 (IST) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted saying, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM. As per the @Indiametdept forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city & suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary & stay away from the shore & waterlogged areas#MyBMCUpdates#mumbairain - माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted saying, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 PM.

Aug 04, 2020 07:38 (IST) Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city. More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from Parel East.



Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city. More than 230 mm of rainfall recorded in Mumbai city in the last 10 hours, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Aug 04, 2020 07:36 (IST) With a high tide expected at 12:47 pm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an alert to all concerned departments and also to citizens to not go near any beach or low lying areas. Tides waves of around 4.51 meters have been predicted due to the heavy rains.

