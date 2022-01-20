One More Arrest In Bulli Bai Case, Accused Arrested From Odisha

The Bulli Bai app is the second case of cyber-bullying targeting women from the minority community.

The Mumbai Police have made their fourth arrest in connection with the Bulli Bai app that was used by right-wing extremists to 'auction' Muslim women.

The accused, Neeraj Singh, was arrested from Odisha by a team of Mumbai Police cyber cell, officials said.

A 19-year-old woman and an engineering student from Bengaluru were among the three arrested by the Mumbai police earlier this month.

The Delhi Police, which is also investigating the case, has also made arrests in the case. Neeraj Bishnoi, the 'Bulli Bai' app creator, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit team from Assam.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR in the case following complaints made by several women, who were targeted by the 'Bulli Bai' app.

The app made public the details of several Muslim women, allowing users to participate in their 'auction'.

The Bulli Bai app (now blocked by GitHub) is the second case of this kind of sexual harassment and cyber-bullying targeting women from the minority community.

A similar app and website called 'Sulli Deals' had come to light last year. 'Sulli' is a derogatory slang word used by the right-wing against Muslim women in India.