Bangladeshi Trans Person 'Guru Maa' Arrested In Mumbai For Trafficking 200 People

A Bangladeshi trans person who had been living in India for the last 30 years using forged documents was arrested on Thursday in Mumbai.

The accused, Babu Ayan Khan, alias Jyoti, alias 'Guru Maa', has been accused of trafficking 200 Bangladeshi nationals into India, and this number may rise as the Mumbai Police's investigation intensifies.

A Spiritual Leader With 300 Followers

Jyoti had reportedly reinvented herself as a spiritual leader called Guru Maa for trans people in Mumbai. She had 300 followers spread across various areas of the city.

Guru Maa obtained a fake birth certificate, Aadhar card, and PAN card to claim that she was an Indian citizen. However, when the police recently verified her documents, they turned out to be fake and she was arrested.

The Trafficking Network

According to sources, Guru Maa's trafficking network facilitated the illegal entry of people into India through the Murshidabad border in West Bengal.

Once inside, the people were detained in Kolkata for a few days, where birth certificates and school-leaving leaving certificates were made for them.

The people were then brought to Mumbai and lodged in Shivaji Nagar. Every room had 3-4 people and they had to pay a mandatory monthly rent of Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 to Guru Maa.

The Other Crimes Of Guru Maa

Police investigation revealed that Guru Maa was involved in the encroachment of flats and huts which were registered under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

She reported occupied more than 200 houses and earned lakhs of rupees by renting them out.

Sources further said that she also forced people into prostitution and sent them to various highways.