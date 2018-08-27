Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Parel Near Premier Cinema

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Parel area on Monday afternoon.

A fire broke out in a building in central Mumbai's Parel area on Monday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. The three-storey building is close to Premier Cinema. Four fire engines have been sent to the spot. All people in the building have been evacuated and the fire has been brought under control.

This is the second such incident in the central Mumbai neighborhood in a week. Four people, including an elderly woman, died and 16 were injured in a fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment building on Wednesday last week.

The fire broke out on the twelfth floor of 17-storey building quickly spread to the upper floors and neighbouring flats.The smoke spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, fire officials said.