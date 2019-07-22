Fire Breaks Out At MTNL Building In Mumbai's Bandra: Updates

Mumbai MTNL building fire: The cause of the fire is not known yet.

A massive fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Bandra West today. The building houses state-run telecom company MTNL. Around 100 people are feared trapped on the terrace of the building and 14 fire engines are at the spot to douse the the level-four fire. The fire is confined to the 3rd and 4th floor of the nine-storey building, situated at SV Road in suburban Bandra. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Eyewitnesses told NDTV that before the fire broke out, they smelled burning wires.

Yesterday, a fire had broken out at a four-storey building near the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba. One person was killed and fifteen people were rescued from the burning Churchill Chamber building.

