Mumbai-Howrah Train Accident Live Updates: 2 Killed As 18 Coaches Derail In Jharkhand

At least two people died and 20 others were injured after about 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand early this morning.

The Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Badabamboo at around 3.45 am, and rescue and relief operations are on.

Of the 18 coaches that derailed, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car, an official said.

The Indian Railways has issued the following helpline numbers: Tatanagar: 06572290324, Chakradharpur: 06587 238072, Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244, Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217, Ranchi: 0651-27-87115 and Mumbai: 022-22694040.

Here are live updates on Mumbai-Howrah Train Accident:

Jul 30, 2024 08:49 (IST) Mumbai-Howrah Train Accident: Reason For Derailment Being Probed

An official said the exact reason for the Mumbai-Howrah derailment is being ascertained.

The injured were given first aid by the Railways' medical team, officials said, adding that they have now been taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment.