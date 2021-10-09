Mumbai Filmmaker Raided By Anti-Drugs Agency In Cruise Ship Drug Case

Filmaker Imtiaz Khatri's home and office were raided in connection wih drugs probe (File)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri's home and office in Mumbai's Bandra were raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, is one of the accused.

Mr Khatri's name came up during the interrogation of Achit Kumar, who was arrested earlier this week from suburban Powai after a small quantity of "hydroponic weed alias multi-strain cannabis" was seized from his possession.

The number of persons arrested in the case now stands at 18.

During the raid on the cruise, the agency recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 grams of MD and Rs 1.33 lakh in cash.