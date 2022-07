Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Sanjay Pandey, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate or ED to appear before it in Delhi on July 5 in connection with a money laundering case.

The agency, which probes financial crimes, has summoned him in a case linked to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam.

Mr Pandey retired from the police force on June 30. The summons were sent to him just two days after retirement.