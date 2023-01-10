Mumbai Customer Thrashed For Wanting Food After Closing Hours, 3 Arrested

Four waiters of a restaurant were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly thrashing three persons who demanded food after the establishment was shut for business in the western suburb of Andheri, police said.

The incident took place at a restaurant on Andheri-Kurla road on the night of January 7, an official from MIDC police station said.

The police launched a probe and tracked down the victim after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, in which the accused could be seen attacking three men with bamboo sticks, he said.

The complainant along with his brother and another relative had demanded food at the restaurant after it was closed for the day, he said.

The restaurant owner started verbally abusing the complainant and asked the waiters to beat him up, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

