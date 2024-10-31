Mumbai Congress Veteran Switches To BJP Weeks Ahead Of State Polls

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Ravi Raja into the party fold.

Mumbai Congress veteran and five-time city corporator Ravi Raja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) weeks ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls in Maharashtra. His resignation from the Congress ended his 44-year-old association with the grand old party.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar welcomed Mr Raja into the party fold.

While not divulging names, Mr Fadnavis said that many notable Congress leaders would follow Mr Raja into the BJP. "People are confident that the Mahayuti government will make a comeback," he said.

"Raja is like an encyclopedia for issues in Mumbai. He is an old friend of ours. Raja and his supporters' decision to join the BJP would strengthen the party's prospects ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls," Mr Shelar said.

Addressing reports of issues being faced by the Mahayuti constituents - BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit-Pawar-led NCP - over seat-sharing for the upcoming elections, Mr Fadnavis said that all issues have been ironed out and names will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Mr Fadnavis also said that all efforts are on to placate senior party leader Gopal Shetty, who filed his nomination as an Independent from the Borivali constituency after the BJP chose Sanjay Upadhyay to contest from the north Mumbai seat.

The state of Maharashtra will witness single-phase polls on November 20, the results of which will be declared on November 23.