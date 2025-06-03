India Ramps Up Heat On Turkey, Mumbai Civic Body Junks Key Tender

The Mumbai civic body has scrapped a key tender to buy beach safety equipment from a Turkish company as the government continues to ramp up heat on Turkey for siding with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The tender was floated last September to buy six robotic water rescue vehicles to assist lifeguards at various beaches in the coastal city, including Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar Shivaji Park, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai.

The vendor who had won the tender to bid would have sourced the devices from Maren Robotics, a Turkish company.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cancelled the deal in view of Turkey's support to Pakistan during the latest conflict in which Islamabad launched missile and drone attacks on India.