The Mumbai Civic Body chief, Iqbal Chahal, has been summoned on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate or ED in connection with the alleged Covid centre scam.

The summon has been issued in the case of purchase of medical equipment by the cash-rich body during the coronavirus period.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that there was widespread corruption in the coronavirus centers set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station.