Mumbai Builder Brandishes Revolver At Rival Realtor Over Property Dispute

The firearm-wielding man was produced before a local court which gave him bail. (Representational)

A Mumbai-based builder was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly brandishing a revolver at associates of a rival realtor over a property dispute at an under-construction building in suburban Andheri, an official said.

The builder, Amarjeet Jitendra Shukla (35), was later produced before a court which granted him bail, he said.

The builder had been locked in a property dispute with the rival realtor for the past few years, the official said.

On Monday night, Shukla along with a group of people who were promised new apartments in a redeveloped building, which is being constructed by the rival realtor, reached the site and got into an argument with the latter's associates over delay in completion of the project, he said.

They also complained about the realtor not paying rent to the beneficiaries of the redevelopment project as promised earlier, the official said.

Shukla is supposed to get two shops in the redeveloped building.

The builder and others accompanying him started construction work at the site on their own and when they were stopped, Shukla whipped out his licensed revolver and raised it at the rival group members, the official said.

Someone from the group clicked pictures of a firearm-wielding Shukla and approached the Oshiwara police station with a complaint.

Police booked Shukla under IPC section 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and arrested him.

He was later produced before a local court which released him on bail, the official added.