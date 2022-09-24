15-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Parents Tell Her To Focus On Studies

The girl's parents had scolded her on Friday night, asking her to focus more on studies.(File)

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in central Mumbai on Saturday after her parents scolded her and told her to focus more on studies, police said.

Rhea Thakur, a Class 10 student, was found hanging on the terrace of a building in MHADA colony at N M Joshi Marg in the morning, an official said. The girl's parents alerted the police, following which the body was sent post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

The girl's parents had scolded her on Friday night, asking her to focus more on studies, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

