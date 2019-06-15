On Video, Punjab Councillor's Brother Thrashes Woman, Allegedly Over 23,000

The main accused is the brother of Muktsar's Municipal Corporation councilor Rakesh Chaudhary

A woman is dragged out of her house and beaten up brutally with belts and sticks by at least three men amid wails of her family, in a video that has emerged from Punjab's Muktsar. She had allegedly borrowed Rs 23,000 from one of the accused Suresh Chaudhary, brother of a local Congress leader.

The main accused is the brother of the city's Municipal Corporation councilor Rakesh Chaudhary. In the 45-second video, he is seen dragging the woman out of her house on the road where at least three men punch, kick and beat the helpless woman with as her family cries for help. A woman who tried to intervene was also pushed.

Police has arrested six people in the case. Suresh Chaudhary, Roop Lal, Sunny Chaudhary, Guddi, Sekhu and Jebo have been arrested, while four others -- Rakesh Chaudhary, Hassan, Renu and Jyoti -- were on the on the run, senior police officer Manjit Singh Dhesi said.

The accused attacked her as she failed to repay the money, police told news agency PTI.

The woman was admitted to the civil hospital in Muktsar and is now out of danger, police added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the incident on Twitter and said such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

Accused in the video from Muktsar have been arrested by @PunjabPoliceInd & booked for attempt to murder u/s 307 IPC. No one is above the law and such acts of violence will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/zxZvqJmiQi — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 15, 2019

Efforts were being made to arrest the remaining four accused.