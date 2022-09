Reliance is in adavanced talks to take over Sephora. (File)

Reliance Retail, run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, is in advanced talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora in India, the Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The move could result in Sephora's operations transfer from Arvind Fashions Ltd, according to the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)