PM Modi Recalls Sacrifice Of Hazrat Imam Hussain On Muharram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram and also his courage and commitment to justice.

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family on Muharram.

We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2021

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "We remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and recall his courage as well as commitment to justice. He devoted great importance to peace and social equality."

