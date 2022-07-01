MS Dhoni Gets 40-Rupee Ayurvedic Treatment For Knee Problem, Says Report

Mahendra Singh Dhoni obliges his fans with selfies.

Ex India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is consulting an Ayurvedic doctor to help him with his knee problems. The doctor charges the feted cricketer a sum total of Rs 40, reports have said.

The explosive batsman has been battling knee pain for months and had been exploring different options.

Vandan Singh Khervar, an ayurvedic doctor, who lives in the densely forested area of Lapung, which is nearly 70 km from Ranchi, is overseeing the cricketer's recovery, a report in the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper said.

The cricketer decided to get his knee treated in a hermitage in Ranchi, after seeing the positive results with his parents' treatment.

According to the doctor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni told him that he suffers from knee pain due to calcium deficiency.

"I charge him Rs 20 as consultation fees and prescribe him medicines worth Rs 20," Vandan Singh Khervar told NDTV.

The swashbuckling right-hander has been coming to the hermitage every four days or so. He has been seeing the practitioner since a month.

"I couldn't recognize Dhoni when he came to see me," Vandan Singh Khervar said. It was the people in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's entourage who told the doctor that the batter had come to see him.

"I have treated Dhoni's parents as well," he said, adding that they have been taking his medicines since the last three months.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's appearance in the region makes people flock to catch a glimpse of him. To avoid creating a pandemonium, Mahendra Singh Dhoni prefers to sit inside his car. He takes his medicine and then obliges his fans with selfies.



