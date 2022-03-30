'MPs Got Talent' At Rajya Sabha Farewell Dinner Tomorrow: Report

At the dinner, about half a dozen members will showcase their cultural talents (Representational)

MPs will display their talents at a farewell dinner tomorrow for 72 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, sources say.

Besides the traditional farewell speeches in the house, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has organised a farewell dinner at his home, besides a cultural event in which MPs will participate.

The MPs will retire over the next few weeks, till July.

Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among those who will speak in the house. There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

At the dinner, about half a dozen Rajya Sabha members will showcase their cultural talents, say sources.

Santanu Sen will play the guitar; Dola Sen will perform Rabindra Sangeet; Tiruchi Siva will sing a Tamil Song; Rupa Ganguly and Vandana Chavan will sing Hindi Songs and Ramachandra Jhangra will sing a patriotic song. After the solos, there will be a chorus song too.

According to senior officials of the Rajya Sabha secretariat, members of the house are showing off their cultural talents at an event like this after 20 years.