Maharashtra First-Time MP Fined Rs 2 Lakh For 'Fake' Caste Papers

Navneet Kaur Rana is among the eight women lawmakers from Maharashtra (File)

Independent MP from Maharashtra, Navneet Kaur Rana, was today fined Rs 2 lakh by the Bombay High Court for submitting a fake caste certificate.

The first-time Member of Parliament from Amaravati, the second largest city in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, now faces the prospect of losing her seat. However, the court is silent on that.

Ms Kaur, 35, speaks seven languages and is among the eight women lawmakers from Maharashtra.

The actor-turned-politician's candidature was challenged by a former MP and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul.

In March, Ms Kaur had alleged that Shiv Sena MP, Arvind Sawant, had threatened her in the lobby of the Lok Sabha or the Lower House, warning her of being jailed for talking in the House against the Maharashtra government.

The lawmaker had also complained to Speaker Om Birla of receiving acid-attack threats through phone calls and on Shiv Sena letterheads.

In the Lok Sabha, Ms Rana had raised the matter of suspended Maharashtra cop Sachin Vaze, now arrested for his alleged involvement in the Mukesh Ambani bomb threat case and being probed for the related death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. She had also demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray step down in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations.