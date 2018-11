Tribunal Awards Rs 28 Lakh To Kin Of Man Run Over By Truck In Ghaziabad

A Ghaziabad resident was run over by a truck near a crossing on February 2, 2016. (Representational)

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded more than Rs 28 lakh to the wife and three children of a man who was run over by a truck in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, more than two years ago.

MACT Presiding Officer Pawan Kumar Jain asked Oriental Insurance Company Limited, insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay a total of Rs 28,34,748, including interest, to the family of Satyendra within 30 days from November 1.

It also said the owner and driver of the truck, "shall be jointly and severally liable" to pay the compensation, along with the insurance company, to the victims' kin.

Ghaziabad resident Satyendra was run over by a truck near Mohan Nagar crossing on February 2, 2016 when he was on his way to work.

The complainant, the victim's wife, had alleged that the truck was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The tribunal noted that though the accident in question had not taken place within its jurisdiction, yet the claims have been filed before it as the insurance company was based in Delhi.