Mother Strangles Two Children, Hangs Herself In Andhra Pradesh

A woman, suspected to be mentally disturbed, strangled her four-year-old son and six-month old daughter and later committed suicide by hanging at home, police said on Thursday.
Highlights
- Appointment comes amid row over centre's rejection of KM Joseph's name
- Indu Malhotra will be seventh woman judge in top court since Independence
- She was a member of Vishaka Committee on sexual harassment at workplace
Police said the body of the 25-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Yenugupalli village.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)