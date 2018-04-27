Mother Strangles Two Children, Hangs Herself In Andhra Pradesh The woman in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada took the extreme step following domestic unrest, police said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said the 25-year-old strangled her young children before killing herself. (Representational)



Police said the body of the 25-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Yenugupalli village.



She took the extreme step following domestic unrest, they said.



A woman, suspected to be mentally disturbed, strangled her four-year-old son and six-month old daughter and later committed suicide by hanging at home, police said on Thursday.