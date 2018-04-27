Mother Strangles Two Children, Hangs Herself In Andhra Pradesh

The woman in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada took the extreme step following domestic unrest, police said.

All India | | Updated: April 27, 2018 09:43 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mother Strangles Two Children, Hangs Herself In Andhra Pradesh

Police said the 25-year-old strangled her young children before killing herself. (Representational)

Highlights

  1. Appointment comes amid row over centre's rejection of KM Joseph's name
  2. Indu Malhotra will be seventh woman judge in top court since Independence
  3. She was a member of Vishaka Committee on sexual harassment at workplace
A woman, suspected to be mentally disturbed, strangled her four-year-old son and six-month old daughter and later committed suicide by hanging at home, police said on Thursday.

Police said the body of the 25-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Yenugupalli village.

Comments
She took the extreme step following domestic unrest, they said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kakinada SuicideMother Kills ChildrenAndhra Pradesh Suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................