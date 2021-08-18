Kerala Woman Who Joined ISIS Stuck In Afghanistan. Her Mother's Appeal

Bindu Sampath from Kerala has asked the government to bring back her daughter from Afghanistan

The mother of a woman from Kerala who had gone missing in 2017, only to surrender to Afghan forces after joining the terror group ISIS, has requested the Indian government to help bring her back and try her under Indian law.

Bindu Sampath's appeal to bring back her daughter, Nimisha Fathima, comes two days after the Taliban captured Kabul and released hundreds of prisoners from a jail in the Afghan capital. Nimisha Fathima had been serving time in that jail after she surrendered in 2019 to Afghan forces, but her whereabouts after the Taliban threw open the gates of the jail are unknown.

Ms Sampath said she is concerned that her granddaughter, who turns five today, might fall into the hands of the Taliban.

"When I heard news that they have been released, I was so happy. But by evening I heard the sad news that they were not released but were handed over to terrorists by the Indian government," Ms Sampath told NDTV.

"If she has done anything wrong to my country, let her go through Indian law. That is what I have been saying for over four years. If she is deported from Afghanistan, I can take care of my granddaughter. Otherwise, she will become a prey to these terrorist. I don't know why the Indian government is not allowing to bring her back," Ms Sampath said.

Fathima (known as Nimisha before she converted) and her husband Isha (known as Bexin) (File)

"My daughter was brainwashed by terrorists and a doctor, who was with her in a coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram... 21 people from Kerala had gone missing in 2017 and the mastermind was Abdul Rasheed and four others..." Ms Sampath said.

Ms Sampath alleged there has been a disagreement among the intelligence people and that is why her daughter's homecoming has been blocked.

Nimisha Fathima and her four-year-old daughter have been in jail in Afghanistan ever since she and 400 others, including women and children, surrendered to Afghan forces. Her husband was killed in a US airstrike on an ISIS base.

Afghanistan had offered to deport her and other women from Kerala.

"My granddaughter will be five years tomorrow. I haven't seen her yet. When my daughter was travelling, she was seven-month pregnant. I complained to the authorities about the man who took her and 21 others, but no action has been taken. Only I am the victim, harassed and bullied by the media, by everyone," Ms Sampath told NDTV.