More Rest Time, Cap On Landings During Night Ops To Tackle Pilot Fatigue

Increased weekly rest periods, redefining night duty, and submission of regular fatigue reports, cap on landings during night ops are some of the reforms introduced by the aviation watchdog to tackle pilot fatigue.

"The introduction of these reforms in the civil aviation sector would be a substantial step forward in addressing pilot fatigue, enhancing overall flight safety and balancing it with the projected growth of the aviation sector in India," the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a press release.

The revised regulations are effective forthwith and the airline operators are required to comply with them latest by June 1, it said.

The watchdog envisages the adoption of a new regime of fatigue management i.e. Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) going forward.

"A bunch of much-awaited reforms in Flight Duty Time Limitations for our pilots has come through. After in-depth analysis of pilot rosters, fatigue-related reports and direct feedback from pilots, we have introduced revised "FDTL Regulations" that include, increased rest periods, redefining night duty, and regular fatigue reports to be shared by airlines," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a post on X.

The study by the watchdog, based on pilot rosters along with fatigue reports, identified maximum flight duty period, night duty, weekly rest period, flight duty period extension as key areas inducing fatigue in pilots.

The Big Changes

The revised regulations mandate increased weekly rest periods from 36 hours to 48 hours for flight crew.

The definition of night has been amended which now covers the period of 0000-0600 hours in the revised regulations vis-a-vis the period of 0000-0500 hours under the previous regulations.

The revised regulations have taken into consideration different types of operations across time zones.

The maximum flight time and maximum flight duty period for flight operations encroaching night have been restricted to 8 hours flight time and 10 hours flight duty period, respectively.

The number of landings have been limited to only two landings as compared to maximum permissible six landings under previous regulations during night operations, thus enhancing flight safety.