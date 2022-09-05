More Refugees Enter Mizoram After Air Strikes By Myanmar Forces

Lawngtlai district currently has 5,909 Myanmar nationals seeking refuge. (File image).

There has been a fresh inflow of Myanamrese refugees in Mizoram since September 1, official sources said, amid reports of air strikes near the India-Myanmar border by Myanmar security forces.

Sources confirmed that on the morning of August 21, the insurgent group Arakan Army had attacked a post of 61st Company of Light Infantry Regiment, Myanmar Army, at Varang village.

Myanmar fighter jets were seen near Zorinpui village of Lawngtlai district of Mizoram, sources added.

Sources said on August 31, around 10 am, the first sortie dropped a bomb and 12 minutes later, a second sortie dropped around seven bombs.

Following the bombing, residents of Varang village started evacuating. Later in the afternoon, there was an exchange of fire between the Arakan Army and Myanmar Army.

The firing resulted in the continuous movement of villagers from Varang into Mizoram. The villagers used boats to bring all their belongings, rations and livestock into Mizoram.

Till Monday, 619 Myanmarese nationals, who fled Varang village after the bombing and firing, have taken up shelter in the villages of Laitlang and Zochachhuah.

Lawngtlai district currently has 5,909 Myanmar nationals seeking refuge.