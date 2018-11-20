No Children For 4 Years, UP Man Pushes Wife From Second Floor Window

Three pistols were also recovered from the man who was arrested late on Monday night

A woman was allegedly pushed by her husband from the second floor window of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Police say the woman could not deliver a child in the four years of marriage which led the man to commit the crime. They also had frequent fights for this reason.

The woman has suffered a broken arm and a fractured leg and is recuperating at the hospital. The accused has been arrested.

Three pistols were also recovered from the man who was arrested late on Monday night. According to the police, the man used to threaten his wife with the pistols.

The accused allegedly hit her frequently and even pressured her for dowry.

On Sunday night, an alleged quarrel over children led to the man hitting his wife. Police say he hit her head with the blunt end of a pistol and later pushed her off the window.

The woman's brother has registered a case with the police and further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)