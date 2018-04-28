Month After 11-Year-Old Raped, Burnt Alive In Assam, Police File Charges

The chargesheet filed at the court hearing cases under the Prevention Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) law also has the dying declaration of the minor as the main evidence, said police sources.
The Class 5 student, who sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and died in hospital, had named the alleged rapist 21-year-old Zakir Hussain and two minors who helped mutilate her and set her alight on March 23.
The girl was alone at home as her parents, both daily labourers, were away at work. The Muslim-dominated village, 150 kilometres from state capital Guwahati, had come together after the incident and helped the police arrest the accused who are from the same village.
The main accused who fled after the crime was arrested from a village 40 kilometres away after villagers tipped off the police. His parents and some family members have been taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle used by Zakir to flee has also been charged.
The two minors, both 11, are currently at a juvenile observation home.
"We have completed the investigation in record time. This is a watertight case. We have got all required documents like the forensic report," Nagaon Superintendent of Police Shankar Rai Medhi told NDTV.
Assam has seen a rise in sexual assaults against minors. At least 20 such cases have been reported in the last two months.